Top Stories: May 13-May 19

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of May 13-May 19.

1. Lincoln High Parents Exasperated as Hunt for a Principal Drags On

San Diego Unified School District announced it was going to keep searching for a new principal for the school that has long faced leadership turmoil. (Mario Koran)

2. San Diego Unified Found Lead at a School – and Told One Parent

Last fall, months before San Diego Unified School District began testing all schools’ drinking water for lead, it did a special round of tests a Sunset View Elementary in Point Loma. The district found lead but didn’t tell parents. Rather, it told one parent – the one who’d requested a lead test. (Ry Rivard)

3. It Is Shockingly Easy to Cheat San Diego Unified’s Online Courses

Across the district, online courses are enabling thousands of students to get caught up on classes they previously failed. But students also have access to the web as they take quizzes and tests, making it possible to find answers to the exact questions that appear on tests. (Mario Koran)

4. SDSU Reveals it Doesn’t Need Qualcomm Stadium Land … Yet

We finally got the clearest view yet of what San Diego State University leaders really want out of the Qualcomm Stadium site. (Scott Lewis)

5. County Workers Union Wants Raises, Benefits and … Sweeping Public Policy Changes

The union that represents 11,000 San Diego County government employees is using labor negotiations to push a broad set of policy goals: It wants to vastly expand the county’s welfare program, reform the criminal justice system and create a countywide “sanctuary” policy for immigrants. (Ry Rivard)