Top Stories: May 20-May 26

Men are led off a bus to a deportation gate at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2015.

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of May 20-May 26.

1. The California Legislature Is About to Kick Immigration Agents Out of San Diego Jails

SB 54, the so-called sanctuary state bill, would be the most significant change to local immigration enforcement in a decade – and it would come not from President Donald Trump but the state. (Scott Lewis)

2. Frustrated San Diego Unified Parents Say They Can’t Get Answers to Basic School Budget Questions

A group of well-resourced parents at Gage Elementary, and even the school board member who represents them, say they’ve hit a brick wall when it comes to getting answers from San Diego Unified about school budget cuts. If they can’t get basic info, one parent said, “What chance does the rest of this district have?” (Mario Koran)

3. It Is Shockingly Easy to Cheat San Diego Unified’s Online Courses

Across the district, online courses are enabling thousands of students to get caught up on classes they previously failed. But students also have access to the web as they take quizzes and tests, making it possible to find answers to the exact questions that appear on tests. (Mario Koran)

4. San Diego Wants to Go From Cacophony to One Voice on Homelessness

San Diego’s homeless-serving approach has long suffered from a lack of coordination. Regional leaders now hope to get everyone to follow a single plan. (Lisa Halverstadt)

5. North County Report: Vista Tries to Corral Issa Protesters

Oceanside faces big issues in the absence of its mayor, The Coast News is still searching for an editor and more in our weekly roundup of news from North County. (Ruarri Serpa)