Top Stories: May 26-June 2

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of May 26-June 2.

Photo by Dustin Michelson
A computer lab at Mission Bay High School
Partner Voices
By |

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of May 26-June 2.

1.‘It’s Worse Than You Think': Teachers, Students Say Online Cheating Is Pervasive
Last week, we got a firsthand look at the many ways in which students at East Village High School cheat on the district’s online credit recovery courses. A San Diego Unified spokesman dismissed claims that cheating occurs were merely “anecdotal.” Since then, more teachers and students have come forward with stories that suggest the problem is pervasive. (Mario Koran)

2. SDSU Researchers Watered Down the Police Racial-Profiling Study
A long-awaited study on whether the San Diego Police Department engages in racial profiling found some evidence of bias but was ultimately restrained in its conclusions. But a draft copy of the study obtained by Voice of San Diego was far more aggressive. In the final version, harsh language was softened and some troubling findings were taken out entirely. (Kelly Davis)

3. Water Authority Floats a Radical Idea in Strange Public Poll
The San Diego County Water Authority paid for a poll last month that asked voters whether they would support the state seizing control of water supplies across the region, including much of the water used in San Diego. The $31,000 poll is part of an aggressive campaign the Water Authority is waging against another public water agency, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. (Ry Rivard)

4. SoccerCity Is Not the Only Option for Mission Valley
It would be a calamity to approve SoccerCity because we were swindled into believing it is our only option. (Barbara Bry)

5. None of the Explanations for a Rushed, Costly Special Election Add Up
Less than seven months after San Diegans overwhelmingly decided to hold elections when the most people could participate, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is pushing the City Council to schedule a special off-year election for two ballot initiatives (David Alvarez)

We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?

6. SDPD Now Takes Hours to Respond to Non-Emergency Calls
An understaffed SDPD has been forced to make tough decisions with limited resources. Officers still respond to emergencies ahead of the department’s goal, but the department is failing to meet its own standards with every other type of call that comes in. (Andrew Keatts)

7. A Vista Homeless Nonprofit Rejected Federal Funds – and Its Reasoning Could Test San Diego’s New System
A conservative news website and Rep. Darrell Issa have taken up the cause of Solutions for Change, a Vista homeless-serving nonprofit that says it turned down federal grants because it won’t stop requiring its clients to stay sober. But there’s more to the story, and it’s a good window into a battle brewing across San Diego County. (Lisa Halverstadt)

8. Convention Center Measure Doesn’t Clear the Bar Required for a Special Election
We should not and I cannot support a special election in 2017 for the proposed transit occupancy tax hike measure. (Chris Ward

9. Frustrated San Diego Unified Parents Say They Can’t Get Answers to Basic School Budget Questions
A group of well-resourced parents at Gage Elementary, and even the school board member who represents them, say they’ve hit a brick wall when it comes to getting answers from San Diego Unified about school budget cuts. If they can’t get basic info, one parent said, “What chance does the rest of this district have?” (Mario Koran)

10. San Diegans Pay Some of the Highest Water Rates in the State and Country
A typical San Diego household pays about $80 a month for water. The national average is less than $40 a month, according to a recent survey. By all indications, water prices in San Diego will keep rising. (Ry Rivard)

    This article relates to: News, Top Stories

    Written by Adriana Heldiz

    Partner Voices

    Comments

    We're striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. To read our full comment policy, click here.

    0 comments
      Livefyre
    Newest | Oldest