Top Stories: May 26-June 2

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of May 26-June 2.

1.‘It’s Worse Than You Think': Teachers, Students Say Online Cheating Is Pervasive

Last week, we got a firsthand look at the many ways in which students at East Village High School cheat on the district’s online credit recovery courses. A San Diego Unified spokesman dismissed claims that cheating occurs were merely “anecdotal.” Since then, more teachers and students have come forward with stories that suggest the problem is pervasive. (Mario Koran)

2. SDSU Researchers Watered Down the Police Racial-Profiling Study

A long-awaited study on whether the San Diego Police Department engages in racial profiling found some evidence of bias but was ultimately restrained in its conclusions. But a draft copy of the study obtained by Voice of San Diego was far more aggressive. In the final version, harsh language was softened and some troubling findings were taken out entirely. (Kelly Davis)

3. Water Authority Floats a Radical Idea in Strange Public Poll

The San Diego County Water Authority paid for a poll last month that asked voters whether they would support the state seizing control of water supplies across the region, including much of the water used in San Diego. The $31,000 poll is part of an aggressive campaign the Water Authority is waging against another public water agency, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. (Ry Rivard)

4. SoccerCity Is Not the Only Option for Mission Valley

It would be a calamity to approve SoccerCity because we were swindled into believing it is our only option. (Barbara Bry)

5. None of the Explanations for a Rushed, Costly Special Election Add Up

Less than seven months after San Diegans overwhelmingly decided to hold elections when the most people could participate, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is pushing the City Council to schedule a special off-year election for two ballot initiatives (David Alvarez)