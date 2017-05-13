Top Stories: May 6-May 12

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of May 6-May 12.

1. San Diego Labor Council Leaders Form New Coalition After Being Ousted by National AFL-CIO

After months of turmoil, the national AFL-CIO and President Richard Trumka decided to take over the San Diego Imperial-Counties Labor Council, ousting its leaders. (Scott Lewis)

2. Vista Is the New Frontier for Growth in San Diego

Rich suburbs have no more room and are experiencing low population growth. Meanwhile, the highest growth in San Diego County is in lower middle-income Vista. Together, these two trends show how poor transportation and growth-restricting zoning limit the county’s access to good jobs. (Alon Levy)

3. Mayor’s Homelessness Czar Is Out

Stacie Spector, who led Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s efforts to combat homelessness, is out after seven months on the job. (Lisa Halverstadt)

4. Emails: Some Climate Action Plan Goals Were ‘Not Based on Anything’

The city’s Climate Action Plan has won national praise for its ambitious goals and enforcement mechanisms. But when the plan was being written in 2014, city staffers said one of the plan’s main goals wasn’t based on anything and that they didn’t think the city had any real chance of reaching it, according to emails released by the city as part of a public records request. (Andrew Keatts)

5. New San Diego Unified Data Offers Clearest View Yet of How Many Students Left for Charters

New records obtained by Voice of San Diego quantify for the first time how many struggling students in the class of 2016 left district high schools and how many of them were not on track to graduate. The records also reveal which schools students left. Top among them were high schools in poorer areas like Lincoln High and Morse High. (Mario Koran)