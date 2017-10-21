Top Stories: Oct. 12-20

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Oct. 12-20.
1. Roberts Confirms Fraud of NFL Offer While Dodging Bill for Homeless Needs
County Supervisor Ron Roberts’ claim that the county does not and cannot spend money on city “facilities” is only valid if you also conclude Roberts was trying to con the NFL and desperate Chargers fans two years ago. (Scott Lewis)
2. San Diego’s Been Losing a Century-Long Battle Against Poop
The hepatitis A outbreak has renewed interest in the bacteria-filled San Diego River. The county has called downtown a “fecally contaminated environment.” A congressman has sounded the alarm about local waterways. And an image problem has arisen again, like in the 1980s when there so much sewage running into Mission Bay its beaches were closed a quarter of the time. (Ry Rivard)
3. Documents Reveal How San Diego Unified Urges Struggling Students to Find New Schools