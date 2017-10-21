Top Stories: Oct. 12-20

I would like to donate $

San Diego Unified spokespeople have publicly denied that students were counseled out of district schools. But documents obtained through a California Public Records Act request show that between fall 2012 and fall 2016, school staff members recommended students find a new high school on at least 238 occasions. (Mario Koran)

4. Cate’s Favor to SoccerCity Wasn’t Necessary — It Was Illegal

Eight City Council members in the exact same situation as Councilman Chris Cate did their jobs without disclosing a confidential memo. With that, Cate’s defense utterly collapses. It wasn’t necessary. (Will Moore)

5. Opinion: Vacation Rentals Worsen the Housing Crisis

It’s already hard enough to find affordable homes in San Diego. Our elected leaders should not consider a proposal that will make it harder. (Blake Herrschaft)

6. In Less Than a Year, Dems Have Scored Big Changes to How San Diego Votes

In just 11 short months, San Diego Democrats have muscled through a series of laws that could translate their voter registration advantage throughout the county into real political power. (Andrew Keatts)

7. Border Report: No One Wall to Solve it All

Why some border agents still patrol on horseback, immigrant victims are reporting fewer domestic violence crimes and the border baby says goodbye. (Mario Koran)

8. No One Is Recording What Happens in Family Law Court Anymore

San Diego Superior Court is no longer providing court reporters for family law proceedings, which means there is no verbatim, written record of the what happens in court. People involved in disputes can elect to pay for one themselves, which attorneys worry creates a two-tiered system. (Jonah Valdez)

9. San Ysidro School District Has Spent $480K Trying to Recover $291K From Ex-Superintendent

Ex San Ysidro superintendent Manuel Paul received $211,000 in severance pay when he resigned in 2013, after being indicted in a corruption case, as well as $80,000 in leave pay. If all goes well for the district, Paul will pay that back, plus damages and attorney fees. (Ashly McGlone)

10. When Border Patrol Can Pull You Over

Patrolling the area closest to the U.S.-Mexico border may be what first comes to mind when you think of Border Patrol, but it’s only one piece of the agency’s enforcement efforts. (Mario Koran)

Written by Adriana Heldiz Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

