Top Stories: Oct. 20-27

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Oct. 20-27.
1. Opinion: I’m Homeless. There’s Nowhere for Me to Go.
When I first became homeless, the sidewalks weren’t so heavily monitored. Fast-forward three years, and now homeless people are constantly being told to move almost every single time they sit down. It wears down one’s patience, happiness and quality of life. (Ginger Stamper)
2. Homeless Enforcement Explodes Amid Hep A Response
As San Diego has upped its response to a deadly hepatitis A outbreak, it also significantly ramped up arrests of homeless San Diegans most vulnerable to the disease. Those who’ve been arrested say their lives have been rocked by the enforcement. (Lisa Halverstadt)
3. Poway Unified Officials Might Have Stumbled Upon New Financial Crimes