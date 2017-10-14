Top Stories: Oct. 6-12

I would like to donate $

Parents and students in the San Diego Unified School District have until Nov. 13 to apply to schools within the district other than their neighborhood school. To help parents navigate their options, we’ve created a map of San Diego County schools, with crucial data about each, along with a quick and easy guide to San Diego Unified’s school choice system. (Scott Lewis)

4. Governor Signs Bill to Dramatically Shift Power at SANDAG

The bill, inspired in part by VOSD’s investigation into SANDAG’s sales tax measures, shifts power at the agency toward San Diego and Chula Vista and away from smaller cities. (Andrew Keatts)

5. County Won’t Share Many Details on Where Hepatitis A Cases and Deaths Are Happening

County public health officials have released only simple maps revealing clusters of a hepatitis A outbreak that’s sickened more than 480 people, citing privacy laws and other challenges. Without more specific location data from the county, cities are basing sanitation efforts on public complaints and areas where their homelesspopulations cluster. (Lisa Halverstadt)

6. A Firing, Resignations and Now a Lawsuit Roil Chinese Historical Museum

The San Diego Chinese Historical Museum fired its director in June without explanation, prompting a string of resignations. Now, a museum founder and one of its longtime champions have filed a lawsuit against many of the museum’s board of directors. (Kinsee Morlan)

7. Roberts Confirms Fraud of NFL Offer While Dodging Bill for Homeless Needs

County Supervisor Ron Roberts’ claim that the county does not and cannot spend money on city “facilities” is only valid if you also conclude Roberts was trying to con the NFL and desperate Chargers fans two years ago. (Scott Lewis)

8. Even Parents Willing to Pay Can’t Find Before- and After-School Care

Whether it’s because of eligibility requirements or space, many parents struggle to access before- and after-school programs. (Maya Srikrishnan)

9. Nature Has a Way – This Time It Was Hep A

Biology has a way of waking us up when we get complacent about sanitation and infrastructure. It certainly woke San Diego up. (Scott Lewis)

10. In Sharing City Attorney Memo, Cate Was Doing His Job

Councilman Chris Cate’s disclosure of a memo written by the city attorney was neither illegal nor improper. It is not a crime to do your job, to request and gather additional information in order to make an informed decision. (Tony Manolatos)

Written by Adriana Heldiz Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

