Top Stories: Oct. 6-12

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Oct. 6-12.
1. No One Is Recording What Happens in Family Law Court Anymore
San Diego Superior Court is no longer providing court reporters for family law proceedings, which means there is no verbatim, written record of the what happens in court. People involved in disputes can elect to pay for one themselves, which attorneys worry creates a two-tiered system. (Jonah Valdez)
2. How San Diego’s Hepatitis A Crisis Unfolded
In a video explainer, we lay out how the hepatitis A outbreak unfolded, local officials’ initially slow reaction to the spread of the virus and what they’re doing now to address the crisis. (Adriana Heldiz)
3. Parents, Time to Choose: This Interactive Map Helps You Compare San Diego Schools