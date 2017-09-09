Top Stories: Sept. 1-8

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Sept. 1-8.
1. Meet the Megaflood: How ‘The Other Big One’ Could Devastate S.D.
A 2011 report envisions hundreds of billions in statewide damage, and researchers say it’s not even the worst-case scenario. (Randy Dotinga)
2. County, City Say They’re Taking Steps to Move Quickly on Hepatitis A Outbreak
After weeks of bureaucratic hand-wringing, San Diego County’s top official directed the city to allow hand-washing stations in at least 30 locations in the city – and the city’s pledging to act quickly. (Lisa Halverstadt)
3. Call it the Anti-Drought: Water Officials Hope to Drive Up Water Usage