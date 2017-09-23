Top Stories: Sept. 15-22

I would like to donate $

San Diego’s long had a dearth of public restrooms to accommodate downtown, and failed to add enough despite continued calls for more. Now that lacking response has amplified a deadly outbreak. (Lisa Halverstadt)

4. Transitional Kindergarten Could Be a Great Equalizer. In Its Current Form, it Drives Inequality.

Studies show that transitional kindergarten students are better prepared for school than other kids, yet only those born in a specific three-month period get to take advantage of it. (Kinsee Morlan)

5. Why the Chargers Left, New Consultants Rise, Old Ones Evolve: SD Politics Roundup

To grapple with feelings of hope that the NFL may return, it would help to remember a few simple things about why, exactly, the Chargers left. Plus: changes for some of the big political consultants in town, and what Dan McSwain’s exit from the Union-Tribune means for accountability journalism. (Scott Lewis)

6. How San Marcos Unified Deals With a Rare and Welcome Problem: Booming Enrollment

Most school districts in San Diego County – and throughout the state – struggle with declining enrollment. But the city of San Marcos’ population has more than doubled since 1990, and that’s meant lots of new students for San Marcos Unified, which has to constantly find space for its growing student body. (Maya Srikrishnan)

7. The City Gets a Break as Big Pension Bills Loom

Last week, city pension fund trustees made a change that will make pension bills larger for the city and employees. But they also gave the city a break that they hope will allow it to pony up more for police officer pay. (Scott Lewis)

8. San Diego DA’s Prosecution of Pot Attorney Has Sent Chills Through the Legal Community

Lawyers in San Diego and beyond worry the prosecution of a lawyer who represents a marijuana business could force a central tenet of practicing law – attorney-client privilege – to go up in smoke. (Jonah Valdez)

9. North County Report: One Developer, Two Big Housing Battles

How San Marcos schools are grappling with surging enrollment, new data shows Sheriff’s deputies pulled over minorities at disproportionate rates and more in our weekly roundup of news from North County. (Ruarri Serpa)

10. As Its Homeless Student Population Surges, Perkins K-8 Is Learning to Adapt

At one point last school year, homeless students made up a third of the Barrio Logan school’s total enrollment. (Maya Srikrishnan

