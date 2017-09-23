Top Stories: Sept. 15-22

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Sept. 15-22.
1. San Diego Lifeguards Complained They Couldn’t Help Houston. Here’s What Really Happened.
San Diego’s lifeguard union leader accused the fire chief of risking lives by not letting them go to Houston, but it was only the latest confrontation in a long-simmering dispute between the two. (Ashly McGlone)
2. San Diego Law Enforcement Pulled Over Minorities Disproportionately During Two-Week Data Trial Run
During a recent two-week trial run of new state requirements, San Diego Police and San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Hispanic and black drivers at a higher rate than their share of the local population. Both agencies discouraged comparing the numbers to local demographics. The data also showed room for improvement with the new system, meant to track and deter racial profiling. (Ashly McGlone)
3. San Diego Scrambles to Address Long-Festering Lack of Restrooms