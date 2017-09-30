Top Stories: Sept. 22-28

I would like to donate $

Some Poway Unified School District non-teaching employees have racked up several years’ worth of vacation time beyond what they’re allowed. The district’s internal controls over vacation time were found lacking in two different audits over the last year, and former Superintendent John Collins was fired, in part, for allegedly cashing out vacation time he wasn’t entitled to. (Ashly McGlone)

4. Vacation Rentals Are Here to Stay, and It’s Time for Reasonable Regulations

The right framework for San Diego will balance the range of objectives while remaining foremost committed to safety and security. (Chris Ward)

5. City Power Brokers Restart Talks to Fund Convention Center, Homelessness Solutions

A handful of powerful city leaders from both sides of the aisle met Friday morning, renewing negotiations for tax increases to expand the Convention Center and create new revenue sources to address the city’s homelessness and affordable housing crises. (Andrew Keatts)

6. Culture Report: Barrio Logan Artists Booted From Yet Another Venue

Problems continue at the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum, wire sculptures in City Heights must come down and more in our weekly digest of the region’s arts and culture news. (Kinsee Morlan)

7. Water Authority Loses Long-Running Bid Against Arch-Rival to Lower Water Costs

For years, San Diego water officials argued the region’s major supplier of water, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, charges too much to deliver water to San Diego from the Colorado River. On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court declined to take up the case, leaving a lower court ruling siding with Metropolitan in place. (Ry Rivard)

8. These Are the Incredibly Narrow Circumstances in Which You Can View Police Body Camera Footage

Even after a trial is complete, it’s nearly impossible for members of the public to access body camera footage. (Ashly McGlone)

9. San Diego Lifeguards Complained They Couldn’t Help Houston. Here’s What Really Happened.

San Diego’s lifeguard union leader accused the fire chief of risking lives by not letting them go to Houston, but it was only the latest confrontation in a long-simmering dispute between the two. (Ashly McGlone)

10. City Planners Seek Easy Fix to Old Barrio Logan Stalemate, But the Neighborhood Has Changed

City planners visited the Barrio Logan community planning group Wednesday as part of the latest attempt to separate homes from industrial businesses there. It didn’t go well. (Andrew Keatts)

This article relates to: News, Top Stories

Written by Adriana Heldiz Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

