Top Stories: Sept. 22-28

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Sept. 22-28.
1. Months of Emails, Then a Mad Scramble: How the Hepatitis A Crisis Unfolded Behind the Scenes
Emails show county and city officials exchanged sporadic, cordial emails about the hepatitisA outbreak for months. Even when officials did express concern about the virus, those concerns remained mostly private. (Lisa Halverstadt)
2. Tijuana Sewage Is Not Fueling the Hep A Outbreak, But the San Diego River Might Be
The hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego has brought together a volatile cocktail of rampant speculation and uncertain science. (Ry Rivard)
3. Some Poway Unified Employees Have Racked Up Several Years’ Worth of Vacation Pay