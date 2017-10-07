Top Stories: Sept. 29-Oct. 6

I would like to donate $

Recently released numbers indicate San Diego’s GDP growth between 2003 and 2005 was much higher than formerly reported, and the recession came sooner and significantly worse. The past few years also show much weaker growth than previously estimated. (Kelly Cunningham)

4. County Puts Up Port-a-Potty Next to Actual Public Restroom at Waterfront Park

The county’s Waterfront Park has great public restrooms. So why is it putting up temporary toilets? (Scott Lewis)

5. The Six Ideas Taking Hold in Innovative San Diego Schools

While the San Diego County schools exploring personalized learning all have their own idea of what it means, there are common threads that run through all the models. (Maya Srikrishnan)

6. Time to Enforce the Law and Ban Short-Term Vacation Rentals

The proliferation of short-term vacation rentals across San Diego has consumed housing stock and destroyed entire neighborhoods. (

7. SANDAG Staff Says 2004 Promises Can Only Be Met With Two More Gas Tax Hikes

SANDAG leaders say they figured out how the agency can finish all the transportation projects it promised voters as part of a 2004 tax increase. They just need California legislators to raise the gas tax two more times. (Andrew Keatts)

8. I Made it in San Diego: The Man Who Helped Sell San Diego on Fish Tacos

It’s hard to imagine, but there was a time when San Diego wasn’t so sure about fish tacos. Ralph Rubio helped change all that. (Sara Libby)

9. San Diego DA’s Prosecution of Pot Attorney Has Sent Chills Through the Legal Community

Lawyers in San Diego and beyond worry the prosecution of a lawyer who represents a marijuana business could force a central tenet of practicing law – attorney-client privilege – to go up in smoke. (Jonah Valdez)

10. Months of Emails, Then a Mad Scramble: How the Hepatitis A Crisis Unfolded Behind the Scenes

Emails show county and city officials exchanged sporadic, cordial emails about the hepatitis A outbreak for months. Even when officials did express concern about the virus, those concerns remained mostly private. (Lisa Halverstadt)

Written by Adriana Heldiz Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

