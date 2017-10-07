Top Stories: Sept. 29-Oct. 6

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 6.
1. The Move Is on to Push the Homeless Out of East Village
A deadly hepatitis A outbreak has given city officials an opening to clear some of its entrenched homeless camps, and new shelters could bring more police enforcement too. (Lisa Halverstadt)
2. County Won’t Share Many Details on Where Hepatitis A Cases and Deaths Are Happening
County public health officials have released only simple maps revealing clusters of a hepatitis A outbreak that’s sickened more than 480 people, citing privacy laws and other challenges. Without more specific location data from the county, cities are basing sanitation efforts on public complaints and areas where their homeless populations cluster. (Lisa Halverstadt)
3. San Diego’s Economy Is Doing Worse Than Everyone Realized