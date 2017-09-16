Top Stories: Sept. 8-15

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Sept. 8-15.
1. The Situation With Marijuana in San Diego: the Definitive FAQ
Monday, the city of San Diego is set to debate the last remaining question before the City Council about marijuana: Where should businesses that manufacture, cultivate, distribute and test it be allowed? Or should they be allowed at all? Many people have no idea what’s going on or the profound changes in law, culture and economics that are about to hit San Diego. (Scott Lewis)
2. So, Were We Wrong About San Diego Unified’s Grad Rate? (Hint: No.)
San Diego Unified wrote that a new report on its graduation rate proved “allegations a local news outlet raised about the district’s graduation rate … are false.” The report did not prove any of VOSD’s findings false. In some cases, it added important context to issues we’ve been reporting for years. (Scott Lewis)
3. SDPD Hopes to Fight Crime by Fighting New Liquor Licenses