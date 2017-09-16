Top Stories: Sept. 8-15

I would like to donate $

As it deals with an ongoing staffing crisis, the San Diego Police Department is hoping to curb crime by stopping new bars and other establishments that serve alcohol from opening. One Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control official said SDPD has been protesting all new liquor license applications throughout the city. (Jonah Valdez)

4. More Turf Fields Across the District Are Being Replaced or Treated With Gallons of Glue

FieldTurf USA has been busy replacing and repairing more ragged fields in the San Diego Unified School District in recent months, just three to five years after the fields were installed, newly released emails show. Some of the fields being addressed have already been replaced once, and are experiencing problems again. (Ashly McGlone)

5. Buses Could Make or Break the Mid-Coast Trolley Project



The Mid-Coast trolley line is a multibillion-dollar project that will change San Diego’s transit system. One low-cost way to help ensure the project pays off: Improve the buses that feed into the line. (Alon Levy)



6. The San Diego-Metropolitan Feud Helped Launch an Ethics Office, and Now it May Bring it Down

The ethics office within the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California was created to help temper the long feud between Met and the San Diego County Water Authority. Now it’s become another tool in the fight. Metropolitan’s board may vote to fire its ethics officer after she appeared to side with the Water Authority in two recent investigations. (Ry Rivard)

7. How San Marcos Unified Deals With a Rare and Welcome Problem: Booming Enrollment

Most school districts in San Diego County – and throughout the state – struggle with declining enrollment. But the city of San Marcos’ population has more than doubled since 1990, and that’s meant lots of new students for San Marcos Unified, which has to constantly find space for its growing student body. (Maya Srikrishnan)

8. City to Downtown Homeless: Don’t Get Comfortable

A hepatitis A outbreak disproportionately hitting San Diego’s homeless reveals a fundamental tenet of the city’s homeless policy. For years, the city has opted against giving a modicum of comfort to the homeless, while failing to put forward a long-term solution. (Lisa Halverstadt)

9. After Months of Stagnation on Shelter Plan, Faulconer Pledges Action

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s staff looked at potential homeless shelter sites for months and repeatedly pointed to reasons they couldn’t work. Now, in the midst of a deadly hepatitis A outbreak, they’ve decided sites identified months ago or that previously housed shelters are acceptable after all. (Lisa Halverstadt)

10. One Granny Flat Policy Does Not Fit All of San Diego

While the city’s new policy, meant to streamline the process, ease regulations and get more granny flats built in San Diego, is the right move for many neighborhoods, it’s not a good fit for the College Area. (Ann Cottrell)

