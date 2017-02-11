Top Stories: Feb. 4-Feb. 10

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now

4. Roberts: I Should Have Been Told About SANDAG Errors

County Supervisor Ron Roberts, who chairs the SANDAG board and who was one of the public faces of the effort to sell Measure A, said the agency needs to rebuild public trust after Voice of San Diego revealed executives there knowingly misled voters about how much money the measure would have raised. (Andrew Keatts)

5. Why Some Homeless Advocates Oppose the Mayor’s Shelter Plans

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s plans to address homelessness are drawing jeers from some of the city’s most outspoken advocates. It’s the latest conflict amid a difficult shift toward quickly moving homeless folks into permanent, stable homes instead of shelters or short-term housing first. (Lisa Halverstadt)

6. Good Schools for All: Breaking Down Betsy DeVos

In this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talk to Miles Durfee of the California Charter School Association about some of the hottest topics of the charter school debate, and they dissect President Trump’s controversial pick for education secretary. (Adriana Heldiz)

7. Principal Says All Vice Principals in SD Elementary Schools Will Be Cut as Budget Shortfall Gets Real

Principals and parents are bracing for cuts as San Diego Unified School District staff prepare a budget for trustees that could include layoffs to close a $124 million shortfall. The superintendent wrote that she would seek creative solutions to make sure class sizes remain unchanged. (Mario Koran)

8. A High-Speed Train From San Diego to L.A. Is Possible Even Without High-Speed Rail

The stretch from Los Angeles to San Diego is one of America’s busiest travel corridors. Yet the plans for California’s high-speed rail prioritizes the route from Los Angeles to San Francisco instead. There are steps Southern California officials could take in the meantime, however, that would drastically improve rail services and encourage more people to ride. (Alon Levy)

9. Finding Academic Success Meant Leaving My Language and Culture Behind

For 18 years, state law in California restricted bilingual education and taught students like me that knowing two languages was a disadvantage. In November, those restrictions were lifted. Now, as school districts across the state grapple with whether to expand bilingual education, they have the chance to show students they don’t have to give up their identity and native language to find success. (Jocelyn Moran)

10. Despite a Strong Economy, Budgets Are Breaking Across San Diego County

The economy is doing well and tax revenues are rising – so why are three of San Diego’s largest government agencies facing massive hits to their bottom lines? (Ashly McGlone)

This article relates to: News, Top Stories

Written by Tristan Loper I manage VOSD's technology projects, the website and more. I'm also trying to figure out how to get people to pay for journalism (hint, hint). You can follow me on Facebook or Instagram or reach me by email at tristan.loper@voiceofsandiego.org.

Partner Voices