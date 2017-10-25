Video: 4 Myths About the Spread of Hepatitis A

The outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego has caused something else to spread: myths about the disease.

So far the virus has infected 516 people and killed 19. Hepatitis A spreads when someone orally ingests trace amounts of fecal matter from someone who’s already infected. But even though city and county officials are rushing to educate the public about the disease, many falsehoods are starting to come up.

We’ve put together a short video explainer that breaks down some of the myths surrounding San Diego’s hepatitis A outbreak, including that children are particularly vulnerable, that sewage from the Tijuana River is contributing to the problem and more.

News, Homelessness

