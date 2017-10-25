Video: 4 Myths About the Spread of Hepatitis A

In this video explainer, we break down some of the myths surrounding San Diego’s hepatitis A outbreak, including that children are particularly vulnerable, that sewage from the Tijuana River is contributing to the problem and more.

Photo by Adriana Heldiz
A hand-washing station at 10th Avenue and C Street.
Partner Voices
By |

The outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego has caused something else to spread: myths about the disease.

So far the virus has infected 516 people and killed 19. Hepatitis A spreads when someone orally ingests trace amounts of fecal matter from someone who’s already infected. But even though city and county officials are rushing to educate the public about the disease, many falsehoods are starting to come up.

We’ve put together a short video explainer that breaks down some of the myths surrounding San Diego’s hepatitis A outbreak, including that children are particularly vulnerable, that sewage from the Tijuana River is contributing to the problem and more.

    This article relates to: News, Homelessness

    Written by Adriana Heldiz

    Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

    Partner Voices

    Related Articles

    Comments

    We're striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. To read our full comment policy, click here.

    0 comments
      Livefyre
    Newest | Oldest