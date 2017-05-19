Voice of San Diego to Spin Off New Organization to Support Good Journalism Everywhere

I would like to donate $

Voice of San Diego now has 2,700 active members, and I am extremely proud of what Walter-Brown has accomplished. The success of her project, however, means we must recruit a new COO and digital manager.

The Hub and Voice of San Diego will maintain a strong partnership, and the Hub will provide its now refined services to Voice of San Diego. The new structure, though, will allow it to serve dozens more organizations. We expect the transition to happen by July 1.

Voice of San Diego has been entrepreneurial since the beginning and has regularly contributed to the effort to address the crisis in local journalism everywhere. We helped launch INN in 2009.

Everywhere, news organizations are watching their advertising dollars flock to new platforms like Facebook and Google. They are increasingly realizing that to support the journalism they do, they’ll need to raise money from the people who value the work they do.

This is the central insight Voice of San Diego has operated with for many years and our work on it is now helping many other communities.

If all newsrooms do their part to address the crisis creatively, we can share lessons learned and build a new system that is more sustainable in the long term and more accessible and accountable to the people it’s meant to serve.

