Voice of San Diego to Spin Off New Organization to Support Good Journalism Everywhere

Several months ago, Voice of San Diego launched the News Revenue Hub, a project to help news organizations outsource the management of their membership programs – an expertise Voice of San Diego developed over the past 12 years.
We wanted to share the technology and strategies we developed.
It worked.
Since launching in November, the Hub has helped organizations raise more than $1 million from their readers.
The interest from news organizations around the country has been incredible, and today we announce that the Hub will become its own organization, led by Voice of San Diego Publisher/COO Mary Walter-Brown and Digital Manager Tristan Loper.
The Institute for Nonprofit News, or INN, which incubates many public service news organizations, is helping get the News Revenue Hub set up as its own nonprofit project.