VOSD Podcast: Why the Chargers Left and, Yeah, That’s Over

By Kinsee Morlan |
The Chargers are done with San Diego.
Hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts unpack that huge, city-shaking news in this week’s episode.
There’s a lot to go through, especially considering the fact that Lewis has been covering the Chargers saga since 2003.
A lot of people thought the Chargers would never actually move to Los Angeles. In hindsight, of course, it should have been clear exactly two years ago that the team’s move to L.A. was close to inevitable. Back then, though, city leaders and fans alike dismissed Chargers chairman Dean Spanos’ talk about leaving as mere leverage to move along the stadium deal the team so badly wanted.