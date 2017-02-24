VOSD Podcast: The Three Challenges to SoccerCity and the District’s Budget Mess

I would like to donate $

Stone said it’s hard for him to see the SoccerCity deal as anything but a gift to SDSU.

“What we’re doing is giving them a stadium,” he said. “They come out of that owning their game day revenues, minus their game day expenses, but only half of the operating cost, because we’re staying on the hook for the other half. It is functionally exactly a gift.”

San Diego Unified’s Struggles

San Diego Unified has to slash $124.4 million from next year’s budget.

As details of the cuts have emerged, the district has been doing a big public relations push to try to explain why the cuts are happening.

In a recent interview with NBC 7 San Diego, district Superintendent Cindy Marten characterized the budget cuts as a “long-term structural deficit.”

Lewis and Keatts analyze that claim, plus question whether the proposed cuts are, in fact, the type of permanent fixes that would solve the district’s structural problems.

Also on this podcast, Lewis can’t get over these pictures of Rep. Darrell Issa serving coffee at a local Starbucks.

Hero of the Week

Discovering new planets is cool, which is why UCSD physics professor Adam Burgasser and his team at the school’s Center for Astrophysics & Space Sciences get a big thumbs-up for their role in spotting seven Earth-sized exoplanets orbiting a nearby star.

Goat of the Week

National City Mayor Ron Morrison, at a Council meeting, voted in favor of asking SANDAG to investigate the agency’s burgeoning forecasting scandal, but not before he noted that most of the seven board members who requested an investigation were newly appointed to SANDAG’s board. It’s true: Many of them are newly elected. Yet Morrison ignored the flip side of his observation: Most of the board members who had stayed silent on the issue were on the board when the scandal took place.

Written by Kinsee Morlan