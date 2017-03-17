VOSD Podcast: Your Vacation Rental Is Now Illegal

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott says anyone running vacation rentals in San Diego isn’t allowed within the city’s current zoning rules.

In a memo released this week, Elliott clearly states that short-term vacation rentals are not allowed in residential or commercial areas. Her city attorney predecessors, however, said things weren’t nearly as black and white.

Councilman Chris Cate joined hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts and shared his reaction to the big short-term rental shift.

He said he was taken aback by the opinion, partly because it was so blunt in saying the use is illegal without much attempt to explain why Elliott’s two predecessors were wrong.

A City Council committee will meet next Friday to discuss short-term rental rules, and Cate shared details of his proposal, which, among other things, would separate whole-home rentals and home-sharing and allow them but require permits and fees that would help pay for enforcement.

“Even if you ban them, you’re still going to need the enforcement because otherwise they’re going to go underground,” he said.