VOSD Podcast: The Soccer, Homeless, Convention and Roads Ballot

The Qualcomm Stadium site is up for grabs, and it’s looking more and more like SoccerCity and San Diego State University are facing off over it.
The group of private investors who floated the SoccerCity ballot initiative have hired a flock of signature-gatherers working to get voters’ support.
Meanwhile, SDSU this week presented Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the city with its list of needs and wants for the Qualcomm Stadium site, including the university’s desire to buy a big part of it for use in 30 to 50 years.
On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts dove in to what SDSU’s big announcement means for the SoccerCity plan. The school hasn’t exactly come out against the initiative, but school officials did make it clear their not satisfied with what’s on the table.
Aside from possibly weighing in on the merits of the SoccerCity initiative, which, if it’s not approved by City Council, could go to a special election, San Diego voters may have another big decision to make come November.
Lewis and Keatts talked about Faulconer’s plan to ask for a special election so the city can try to pass a tax hike to fund an over $600 million bayfront expansion of the San Diego Convention Center.