VOSD Podcast: Why You Should Care About Electricity Contracts

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

Another Hat in the Ring for Interim DA

District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis is resigning in July to consider entering the 2018 race for the County Board of Supervisors. Dumanis has tapped Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan as her preferred interim replacement.

But the Board of Supervisors has the ultimate say, so now former San Diego prosecutor Adam Gordon has thrown his hat in the ring for the interim DA gig.

Keatts talks to Gordon about his reasons for wanting the job.

Gordan said his main goal is to level the playing field when it comes to the 2018 election, which will determine the full-term district attorney. Gordon said if he’s named the interim DA, he won’t run next year because he thinks anyone who fills the role will have a huge unfair advantage.

“To me, the moral principle behind this is having the voters be the people who decide,” he said. “Because the incumbency is so strong.”

And special this week in the VOSD podcast feed is an in-depth interview with Summer Stephan.

Also on the podcast, Lewis and Keatts parse the mass shooting in San Diego Sunday night and question why the San Diego Police Department was so quick to dismiss race as a motive, Keatts talks about the pending arrival of his baby boy and Lewis discusses why he makes his daughter, who’s never known anything but the joys of on-demand television, suffer through watching commercials.

Hero of the Week

When Leeanne Ericson wasbitten by a shark while swimming at San Onofre beach, her boyfriend and others acted as quickly as possible to save her. The Union-Tribune detailed the whole harrowing ordeal and made it clear that their actions are a big part of why the 35-year-old mother is alive. Ericson and those who rescued her are legit heroes.

Goat of the Week

Freedom of the press is important, which is why San Diego attorney Cory Briggs gets the goat this week. Briggs sued inewsource, claiming the local nonprofit news organization has conflicts of interest stemming from its lease agreement with San Diego State University and its public media partner, KPBS. An appellate court ruled this week in favor of inewsource. A lower court has already ruled in favor of inewsource and SDSU, which argued that the lawsuit was an attempt at retribution for inewsource’s investigative stories on Briggs.

This article relates to: Must Reads, News, Voice of San Diego Podcast

Written by Kinsee Morlan Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.