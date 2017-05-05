VOSD Podcast: Why You Should Care About Electricity Contracts

There’s a big debate over who should buy electricity for San Diego.
No other political decision on the city’s horizon, in fact, will more dramatically alter public affairs than this one.
San Diego Gas & Electric currently buys and supplies power for huge swaths of Southern California. But the power company’s monopoly could be broken up if San Diego and other California cities decide to start buying power for their residents through a government-run agency known as a community choice aggregator, or CCA.
In this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts explain why the conversation about electricity contracts is so important.
The biggest component of San Diego’s ambitious Climate Action Plan is getting all electricity from renewable resources by 2035. SDG&E currently relies heavily on burning natural gas.
If the city does step up to take the lead on buying power, though, it’s not as simple as just flipping a switch. There are some big issues to work through. One of those dilemmas, as Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard explained this week, is the fact that California allows companies like SDG&E to keep making people pay for power even after they no longer use it.