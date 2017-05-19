VOSD Podcast: The Case for Bro-ing Out at SANDAG

Meetings of government agencies can be intimidating and unwelcoming, especially for a place like San Diego where people wear flip-flops without shame.

So says Serge Dedina, the laid-back mayor of Imperial Beach. Dedina joined the podcast this week to talk to hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby about the importance of political “broing out.”

He said politicians could learn a thing or two from the casual community conversations that happen among surfers and other folks at the beach. He said he’s been working on making Imperial Beach’s city meetings more inviting and welcoming so he can get more of his working-class constituents to feel comfortable getting involved.

He also sits on the SANDAG board, and said the regional transportation agency should do more to make its meetings feel more welcoming.

“We need to bring some of that down-home San Diego bro-out culture back to our institutions so people feel like they have ownership,” Dedina said.

Dedina also talked about the poverty that plagues Imperial Beach, common misconceptions of the life on the border, his thoughts on the SANDAG reform bill and water quality, an issue that’s especially important to the mayor. His other job is executive director of Wildcoast, an international nonprofit that works to conserve coastal and marine ecosystems and wildlife.