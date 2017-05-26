VOSD Podcast: The Rise of Mara Elliott and a Change at the Port

Past attempts to expand the San Diego Convention Center have failed over the years – so what’s stopping the mayor’s newest expansion endeavor from flopping?

Bob Nelson, a longtime public relations maven and former Port of San Diego commissioner, joined hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts on the podcast this week to offer his insights on the storied Convention Center expansion saga.

As a Port commissioner for six years, he has an insider’s view of waterfront development deals since the Port is essentially the landlord and custodian of the region’s tidelands.

Nelson said Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposal to hike the hotel tax to fund the expansion will be a hard sell, but he thinks it has a solid chance, even with early opposition and other hurdles in its way.

“I think it has a reasonable prospect of winning,” he said.

Nelson said there are a couple ways the mayor can get around one of the biggest obstacles – the fact that the land needed for the expansion is currently leased by someone else.