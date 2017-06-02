VOSD Podcast: Special Election Hits a Wall

Mayor Kevin Faulconer wants to hold a special election in November, but this week opposition to the idea came out in force.
The special election ballot would likely include the mayor’s proposal to hike the hotel tax to pay for a Convention Center expansion and increased homeless services and road repairs, plus the SoccerCity proposal to redevelop Qualcomm Stadium.
One this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts talked about the seemingly insurmountable challenges standing in the way of the two proposals.
Just over the past few days, City Council members Chris Ward, Barbara Bry and David Alvarez all explained why they don’t think either proposal meets the requirements for holding an expensive special election this year. (Councilman Scott Sherman, meanwhile, affirmed his support for a special election.)
Measure L, which voters overwhelmingly passed in November, set a high bar for calling a special election, essentially saying city leaders shouldn’t ever put a measure on the ballot outside of a general election unless there’s an extraordinary exception.
More people show up to vote during general elections, so opponents of a special election say the mayor’s pitch goes against the will of San Diego voters.