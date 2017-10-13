VOSD Podcast: It’s Beef Week

San Diego leaders did a lot of feuding this week.

City and county officials have been squabbling over who should foot the bill for ongoing efforts to stem the hepatitis A outbreak, City Attorney Mara Elliott and Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman disagree over SDPD’s approach to testing rape kits, the long-standing fight between the Metropolitan Water District and the San Diego County Water Authority rages on and local leaders of rural cities and larger urban ones don’t agree on the dramatic shift in power happening at SANDAG thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown.

On this week’s podcast, Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby give a quick rundown of all the big beefs (or is it beeves?) brewing among San Diego leaders.

Also on the podcast, Kim Kilkenny from the Friends of SDSU Steering Committee joins the show to discuss an initiative in the works to redevelop the Chargers’ former stadium.

“We would create a university campus that would have tremendous economic benefits to the whole of the region,” Kilkenny said.

Hero of the Week

Our hero this week is French artist JR. After building an art installation depicting a young boy looking over the U.S.-Mexico border fence, the artist held a picnic where community members from both sides of the border shared food and drinks.