VOSD Podcast: The Harrowing Story of Hugo Castro

A volunteer at the Desayunador Salesiano Padre Chava walks with a young boy from Haiti after breakfast at the shelter. The boy is part of a group of about 30 Haitians staying at the shelter.

Activist Hugo Castro was propelled into the spotlight after he posted an unsettling Facebook Live video from the side of a freeway near Mexico City. In it, he said his life was in danger. After he shot the video, Castro disappeared for nearly five days before he was finally found, wounded on a street in Tlalnepantla de Baz, a city in the state of Mexico.

KPBS border reporter Jean Guerrero has been keeping a close eye on the story. She had recently followed Castro, the volunteer coordinator for nonprofit Border Angels, as he bought and delivered supplies to migrant shelters in Tijuana.

Guerrero joined podcast hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts this week to talk about the harrowing details of Castro’s saga.

She said she had just talked to Castro’s partner, Gaba Cortes, who said she wanted to get Castro to a hospital in the United States as quickly as possible because she’s concerned about his safety.

Guerrero also offered some insight into who might be behind Castro’s ordeal. There’s still a lot of uncertainty at this point, but she said organized crime in Mexico could be to blame.

“Migrants are one of the main sources of income for drug cartels who have, over the past 10 years, largely diversified into things like human trafficking and kidnapping,” Guerrero said.