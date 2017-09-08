VOSD Podcast: How Gross Is Hep A? And It’s Go Time for Marijuana Regs

Late last week, San Diego County health officials declared a local state of emergency on the recent outbreak of hepatitis A.

The disease, which has already claimed the lives of 15 people, has predominately affected the homeless community. A lack of access to public restrooms and sanitizing areas has left many exposed to the virus. Local officials recently began deploying hand-washing stations across the city after Voice of San Diego revealed that the response to the crisis for months had been mostly hand-wringing and bureaucracy.

So how exactly is Hepatitis A passed around? It all has to do with poop.

On this week’s podcast, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts are joined by Sara Libby to discuss how the Hepatitis A outbreak spread throughout the city.

Also on the podcast, the group takes a look at the marijuana regulations up for consideration at the Sept. 11 City Council meeting.

Although lawmakers won’t be discussing issues associated with storefront business, decisions are set to be made on whether to allow the manufacturing, cultivation, testing and distribution of pot.