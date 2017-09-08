VOSD Podcast: How Gross Is Hep A? And It’s Go Time for Marijuana Regs

On this week’s podcast, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts are joined by Sara Libby to discuss how the Hepatitis A outbreak spread throughout the city. Plus, the group takes a look at the marijuana regulations up for consideration at next week’s City Council meeting.

Photo by Adriana Heldiz
A hand-washing station at 10th Avenue and C Street.
Late last week, San Diego County health officials declared a local state of emergency on the recent outbreak of hepatitis A.

The disease, which has already claimed the lives of 15 people, has predominately affected the homeless community. A lack of access to public restrooms and sanitizing areas has left many exposed to the virus. Local officials recently began deploying hand-washing stations across the city after Voice of San Diego revealed that the response to the crisis for months had been mostly hand-wringing and bureaucracy.

So how exactly is Hepatitis A passed around? It all has to do with poop.

On this week’s podcast, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts are joined by Sara Libby to discuss how the Hepatitis A outbreak spread throughout the city.

Also on the podcast, the group takes a look at the marijuana regulations up for consideration at the Sept. 11 City Council meeting.

Although lawmakers won’t be discussing issues associated with storefront business, decisions are set to be made on whether to allow the manufacturing, cultivation, testing and distribution of pot.

Hero of the Week

Our hero this week goes to the Los Angeles Unified School District for providing basic data about their staffing numbers. San Diego Unified still hasn’t provided the same information six months after Voice of San Diego first made the request. It took L.A. Unified just under two weeks.

Goat of the Week

This week, Iftin Charter School gets goatted. The school faces a series of accusations ranging from issues with special education to improper hiring practices, as Maya Srikrishnan reported this week.

    Written by Adriana Heldiz

    Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

