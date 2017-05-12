VOSD Podcast: Inside the Local Labor Turmoil

There’s dissension among the ranks of local labor groups.
This week, national AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka announced he placing the San Diego Imperial-Counties Labor Council in a receivership, ousting its leader Mickey Kasparian. In turn, Kasparian announced that several local unions, including two of the largest, were leaving the Labor Council to form a new coalition called the San Diego Working Families Council.
The news comes months after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Kasparian.
Brigette Browning, president of the local chapter of Unite Here, a labor union that represents 6,000 workers in San Diego’s hotel and hospitality industries, joined podcast hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts this week to shed light on some of the issues behind the turmoil plaguing local labor.
Browning explained why her union left the Labor Council in 2014.
“I felt that the culture at the Labor Council had really changed, that you were no longer entitled to your own opinion and there was no real collaboration,” Browning said. “And if you were prepared to accept directives, I felt like you were really treated in an unfair way, especially me as a woman. I felt like I was treated in a much different way than other people who took similar positions to me.”