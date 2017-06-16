VOSD Podcast: Michael Zucchet’s Redemption

Back in 2005, Michael Zucchet took a shocking and unexpected detour from his role as a prominent San Diego politician.

He was forced to resign his seat on the City Council after being slammed with dozens of corruption charges involving a Las Vegas businessman – allegations he denied from the start.

“My wife and I talked about moving,” he said. “Not fleeing justice or anything, but however it was going to be resolved, moving to North Carolina and starting over.”

For the next few years, Zucchet fought the jury’s verdict and eventually was acquitted due to the lack of evidence against him.

He eventually got back into local politics as the general manager of San Diego Municipal Employees Association, the city’s white collar labor union, but the damage to his political future was done.

That was the assumption, anyway, until last week when he made a big comeback and was named a commissioner for the Port of San Diego. The Port board makes major land-use decisions about the waterfront properties it oversees from Imperial Beach to San Diego.