VOSD Podcast: Oh Good, a New Stadium Debate

On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts come up with a few things folks should consider before the city OKs selling a giant swath of city land to a group of private investors for an MLS stadium.

Image via Shutterstock
The dust the Chargers kicked up on their way out of town has barely begun to settle, but San Diego has already moved on to the next big thing: soccer.

The new pitch for the future of the Qualcomm Stadium site has something for everyone – a joint-use soccer and San Diego State football stadium, an entertainment district, housing and a huge new riverfront park.

What’s not to like?

On this week's podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts come up with a few things folks should consider before the city green-lights selling a giant swath of city land to a group of private investors.

They also play some clips from a talk they had with Mike Stone, one of the principals of the investment group behind the pitch. Stone explained the role his investment group will play. Part of what they’ll be doing, he said, is leasing parts of the land to other developers.

“We’ll serve as the very high-level master developer,” he said. “But there are a lot of guys out there who want to develop parcels on this, so we’re going to entitle them and allow people to compete for that.”

Also on the podcast, Lewis attempts to defend his controversial take on tomato-less sandwiches, and the duo discusses their rationale behind giving goats a bad name.

Hero of the Week

Fifth Avenue Books in Hillcrest gets the honor this week for hanging in as long as it did. The bookstore has been in business for 30 years, but it’s closing its doors at the end of the month.

Goat of the Week

San Diego Unified gets the goat yet again, this time for missing local hiring targets.

Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes or get the RSS feed here. Stream or download it here.

    Written by Kinsee Morlan

    Kinsee Morlan

