VOSD Podcast: Oh Good, a New Stadium Debate

The dust the Chargers kicked up on their way out of town has barely begun to settle, but San Diego has already moved on to the next big thing: soccer.

The new pitch for the future of the Qualcomm Stadium site has something for everyone – a joint-use soccer and San Diego State football stadium, an entertainment district, housing and a huge new riverfront park.

What’s not to like?

On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts come up with a few things folks should consider before the city green-lights selling a giant swath of city land to a group of private investors.

