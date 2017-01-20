VOSD Podcast: Padres Boss on the Vacuum the Chargers Left and East Village’s Future

I would like to donate $

“I think we are finally getting the focus from the politicians, from the mayor, City Council,” he said. “It’s a priority for all these people. And I think the business community is getting more involved. … And I think we’re going to have a more collaborative approach than we’ve ever had. … It’s going to take a village to get it done.”

Fowler also shared his perspective on how the Padres plan to win big this season, and he even took on Keatts’ cries about when or if the team will ever consider going back to the brown uniforms he and other fans adore.

Spoiler alert: Fowler said that ain’t gonna happen anytime soon, so y’all are stuck with the plane Jane uniforms the team unveiled last fall.

Also on this week’s podcast, Lewis and Keatts talk about the weather. It’s been raining! A lot! But as Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard found out, that doesn’t mean the drought is over. The thing is, we all have to agree on the definition of what “drought” means before we can declare its end. The duo also speculates about the future of the Chargers, especially now that Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis formally filed relocation documents to send the team to Las Vegas.

Hero of the Week

RIP, Lucy Killea. The former San Diego City Council member and state legislator died at the age of 94. She was a fearless civic leader.

Goat of the Week

A pre-emptive goat goes to District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, who announced this week that she will not be seeking re-election. She isn’t getting the goat for that news, but Keatts argues that her attempt to lay out a succession plan for a publicly elected office, as uncovered by the U-T, is lame. Lewis thinks it’s fine.

This article relates to: News, Sports, Voice of San Diego Podcast, Chargers Stadium

Written by Kinsee Morlan Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast