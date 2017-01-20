VOSD Podcast: Padres Boss on the Vacuum the Chargers Left and East Village’s Future

As soon as the smoke from the burned Chargers jerseys clears, the Padres are hoping they might be reborn from the ashes.
You hear that, football fans? You’ve been abandoned, and the city’s baseball team is here for you.
Ron Fowler, executive chairman of the group that owns the San Diego Padres, joined hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts in the Voice of San Diego podcast studio this week to talk about how the city’s only remaining major sports team plans to fill the void left by the Chargers.
In a refreshingly candid interview, Fowler also fielded all sorts of big questions. He talked about the Padres’ new labor agreement, the team’s effort to engage a broader, more diverse audience and he even offered his thoughts on how to solve one of the city’s biggest issues – homelessness.