VOSD Podcast: Real Fake News and Fake Protection of Immigrants

The term “sanctuary city” is a dangerous misnomer.
Living in a city that’s named itself a sanctuary city does not, in fact, mean undocumented people are safe from deportation.
On this week’s episode, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts explore what elected officials in California are saying about sanctuary cities and what’s actually happening in the places where it sounds like undocumented people are shielded and protected.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s San Diego Field Office, for example, deported 23,729 people last year. Of those, just 10,872 had criminal convictions. San Diego’s been called a sanctuary city, yet clearly the term is quite misleading for those who actually have to worry about being deported.