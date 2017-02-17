VOSD Podcast: Real Fake News and Fake Protection of Immigrants

I would like to donate $

Six Degrees of Fake News

Lewis offers his hot take on the whole fake news thing, breaking down six different categories of fake news.

There’s real fake news that’s actually been purposely fabricated, then there’s real news stories that people are simply labeling fake, but there are a few stories that fall somewhere in between.

Journalists make mistakes, for example, but those stories, which are later corrected or retracted by the original source, can quickly spread across the internet like wildfire, taking the falsehoods along for the ride.

Trickling Down From Trump

President Donald Trump tapped Alexander Acosta as his new pick to head the Department of Labor. The announcement came just a day after Andy Puzder withdrew from consideration.

Clare Crawford, the executive director of the Center on Policy Initiatives, and Peter Callstrom, the CEO and president of the San Diego Workforce Partnership, also joined Lewis and Keatts this week to talk about the ways in which San Diegans could feel the impact of major idealogical and philosophical changes at the Department of Labor, a federal organization meant to protect workers.

“It’s a new day,” Callstrom said. “We’ll see what the new nominee brings, but we need people who are fighting for workers … to help people go from where they are to where they can be.”

Also in the podcast, Lewis talks about the joy and hilarity of coaching tee-ball and the city gets a big thumbs up for its drop in crime rate.

Hero of the Week

Jamie Wilson, the parent of a teenage boy who had DNA samples taken by San Diego Police Department officers, is speaking out against the SDPD policy that seemingly skirts a state law meant to prevent officers from doing DNA swabs of juveniles without parent permission.

Goat of the Week

San Diego County Supervisor Bill Horn gets a big ol’ goat for this whopper of a quote in a KPBS story this week: “If climate change is bringing us all this rain, I’m all for it.”

