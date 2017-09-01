Nonprofit News Powered by Members
Raise Your Voice
Help Us Raise $40k in 5 days!campaign meter

    VOSD Podcast: The Ruling That (Maybe) Changed Everything; Plus: Lacrosse

    On this week’s podcast, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts discuss a bombshell ruling from the California Supreme Court and the enormous consequences it could have on some of the biggest local issues.

    Photo by Dustin Michelson
    Ed Fields, of Scripps Ranch, drops off his ballot at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters on Election Day.
    Partner Voices
    By |

    recent state Supreme Court ruling just made passing local tax hikes a whole lot easier.

    If a tax increase is proposed by a citizens’ group instead of local government, it might now require only a simple majority to pass, not two-thirds. It’s hard to get support from two-thirds of voters, so many tax hike proposals over the years have been stymied by the requirement.

    On this week’s podcast, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts discuss Monday’s bombshell ruling and the impact it could have on some of the city’s biggest issues — from the proposed Convention Center expansion to the the future of the Qualcomm Stadium site.

    Also on the podcast, Keatts sits down with Steve Govett, president of a new professional lacrosse franchise in San Diego. They talk about how the departure of the San Diego Chargers has opened up opportunities for other professional sports teams and more.

    “For those people that are pissed off that they lost something in their lives, give us a shot,” Govette said. “You may get something else.”

    Keatts also listens to a band I told him about, and admits that Japanese pop music mixed with hardcore metal is good.

    We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?

    Hero of the Week

    This week’s hero goes to the firefighters from San Diego County who were sent to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

    Goat of the Week

    Local city and county officials get the goat this week for their lackluster response to the current Hepatitis A outbreak. So far, 15 people have died in San Diego.

    Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes or get the RSS feed hereStream or download it here.

      This article relates to: Must Reads, News, Voice of San Diego Podcast

      Written by Adriana Heldiz

      Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

      Partner Voices

      Related Articles

      Comments

      We're striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. To read our full comment policy, click here.

      0 comments
        Livefyre
      Newest | Oldest