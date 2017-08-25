VOSD Podcast: SDSU Prof’s Startling Smartphone Stats

On this week’s podcast, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts sit down with SDSU professor Jean Twenge to discuss her research into smartphones and their effects on youth and mental health.

Photo by Sam Hodgson
San Diego State professor Jean Twenge
For a while now, millennials have been the butt of all jokes relating to the effects of smartphones on our everyday lives. But right before our eyes, a new generation that’s been exposed to iPhones and iPads since the day they were born has sprung up.

The iGen generation — a term used to identify kids born between 1995 through 2012 — heavily relies on smartphones and social media networks to communicate with friends throughout the day without physically seeing them. It’s caused a series of problems that researchers say changes the way kids develop into adulthood.

On this week’s podcast, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts sat down with SDSU professor Jean Twenge to discuss her research into smartphones and their effects on youth and mental health.

“It’s not just being on the phone six to eight hours a day like the average teen is,” Twenge said. “It crowds out time for that social interaction, for sports and exercise, for all these that we know are linked to better mental health and more happiness.”

Also on the podcast, the guys break down concerns about the search for a new San Diego police chief.

The city announced earlier this week that it will not release the names of the candidates for the position nor the people who make up the hiring committee. Residents and local leaders voiced frustration, arguing the process is not transparent enough.

And finally, there are plenty of fish in the sea, but can Scott Lewis catch just one? Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

This week’s hero goes to Mayor Kevin Faulconer. The mayor has made an effort to highlight his support for a strong relationship with Mexico amid tensions regarding the U.S-Mexico border.

Our goat this week goes to San Diego County’s Civil Service Commission, which occasionally reinstates fired Sheriff’s Department deputies despite evidence they’re not cut out for the job, and despite pushback from the sheriff.

    Written by Adriana Heldiz

    Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

