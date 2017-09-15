VOSD Podcast: The ‘Temporary Bridge Structures’ Are on Their Way

San Diego’s recent hepatitis A outbreak gave the city a rude awakening, and now local officials are scrambling to combat the public health crisis.

Earlier this week, Mayor Kevin Faulconer pushed forward a homeless shelter plan that’s languished for months. It involves pitching three temporary tents – in Barrio Logan, Midway and East Village.

The tents, though, are just a temporary fix, and details about how the region plans on finding permanent sources of housing remain hazy.

On this week’s podcast, City Councilman Chris Ward sits down with hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby to explain the city’s new shelter plan and what officials mean when they call the tents “bridge structures.”

“Buildings don’t build themselves overnight, so what do you do in the meantime?” Ward said. “We need to do something more immediate, and this is one of those solutions.”

Also on the podcast, Libby and Lewis take a look at the city’s new marijuana supply chain regulations.