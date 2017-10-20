VOSD Podcast: The DA’s Bizarre Handoff

The case of a confidential city attorney memo on SoccerCity that was leaked to a developer by Councilman Chris Cate has taken another weird turn.

This week, interim District Attorney Summer Stephan announced that she’s passing the case to the California attorney general — but she declined to outline why she was conflicted or might appear conflicted on the issue.

On this week’s podcast, hosts Sara Libby, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts discuss the significance behind Stephan’s decision to recuse herself from the Cate memo drama.

Also on the podcast, Libby, Lewis and Keatts talk about the new developments in the neverending short-term rental dilemma.

City leaders were set to move forward vetting plans to regulate short-term rentals. But at the last minute, City Attorney Mara Elliott voiced concerns about the legality of one proposal written by found Council members, which caused City Council President Myrtle Cole to cancel the hearing.

“This is one of those moments where the city is literally incapable of solving this problem,” Lewis said. “The whole things is this dysfunctional cartoon.”