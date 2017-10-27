VOSD Podcast: The Upcoming Rush to Raise Taxes

Poll workers help with drive-thru voting at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters on Election Day 2014.

Next year’s ballot might be bananas.

The California Supreme Court made a bombshell ruling a few months ago that could lead to a bevy of tax increase proposals floated during the 2018 election. The ruling suggests that if a group of citizens in California gathers enough signatures to get a tax measure on the ballot, it requires only a simple majority to pass, not two-thirds of voters.

That was how many people read the ruling, anyway. Yet some were skeptical.

This week, though, the San Francisco city attorney issued the first memo on the ruling from a city official that we’ve seen, and his take was that the ruling indeed lowers the bar for voter-initiated tax measures.

On this week’s podcast, Lewis and cohosts Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts discuss how the California Supreme Court ruling could open the floodgates for local citizens initiatives seeking to raise taxes for things like an expanded Convention Center, homeless services, funding for Balboa Park, a boost to the San Diego Unified School District’s budget and more.

As Keatts points out, though, this could be a fleeting opportunity – a temporary loophole in the law that could be closed if someone takes the issue back to court, or if the Legislature changes the law.