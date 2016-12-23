VOSD Podcast: The Voice of the Year

Our Voice of the Year pick is not an honor, necessarily, it’s a nod toward the person or group who drove the most important conversation about San Diego and its future.
On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts discuss VOSD’s decision to name downtown homeless people the 2016 Voice of the Year.
Homeless people didn’t hold any press conferences or push for policy changes, but their growing presence across downtown and especially in East Village was a statement that became impossible to ignore.
A skid row is growing right outside the office windows of the City Council and mayor. The more than 1,000 people now living on downtown streets didn’t put up their tents to start a conversation, but that’s exactly what’s happened over the past 12 months.
