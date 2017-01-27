VOSD Podcast: City Council Odd Couple in the House

San Diego is in the middle of a housing crisis, and an unlikely pair has emerged to do something about it.

Democratic Councilman David Alvarez and Republican Councilman Scott Sherman disagree on many issues. But when it comes to housing – and San Diego’s need for a boatload more of it – the two said they’re batting for the same team.

Hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts sat down with Alvarez and Sherman to talk about the odd couple’s new housing plan. The two hosted a summit this week to kick off a major housing push, but Lewis and Keatts wanted to know how they plan to take the issue beyond a conversation and create actual solutions, especially since some of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s actions haven’t moved the needle much when it comes to new housing in San Diego.

Citing a 2015 study by researchers at Point Loma Nazarene University that found 40 percent of housing costs in the region are driven by government regulations, Sherman said one way to get more housing built is to remove red tape.

