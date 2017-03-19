What We Learned This Week

If your memory can stretch back in time allllllllllllllllllllll the way back to a whopping six months ago, you might remember that local Democrats were very excited about a plan to change the election system that let people win San Diego offices in June, when turnout was dismal. Instead, those races would go to a November runoff, when more people were voting.
The plan was Measure K, and to the delight of Democrats and union leaders, it passed.
At the time, Democrats couldn’t really say, “We want this to pass because it would mean more Democrats would be elected in San Diego, duh.”
So instead they talked about the importance of consistency – state and congressional elections last until November, after all. And they talked about the people and the awesome power of them: “Democracy functions best when the most voters participate, and that is in the November general elections, not the June primary elections,” said a promotional website for the measure.
A new plan is being floated that would make voting in San Diego even more consistent. It would make school board elections run the same way City Council elections do – meaning only the people in a certain district would vote for the representative of that district. Right now, a school board candidate first runs in a districtwide election, then goes to a citywide runoff. Running citywide is expensive, which is why the current system heavily favors candidates backed by the local teachers union, which pumps money and resources into its preferred candidates.
Now, Democrats and union members are in the supremely awkward position of arguing that the system they just got done promoting is actually very bad.