What We Learned This Week

By Sara Libby |
This is not a New Year’s resolution list.
No, this is a list of things I quit in 2016.
I don’t, however, consider this an accounting of failures. Rather, making the decision to set something aside and move on when it stops bringing you joy feels a lot like a gift you give to yourself.
New Kanye West music: Back in the day, Kanye’s music, specifically “Bring Me Down,” helped me get through the roughest period of my life. I wrote a blog post following his epic VMA rant against Taylor Swift explaining that despite all his arrogance and self-sabotaging, his music had kept me afloat. That post took off and opened many professional doors for me – and it felt like Kanye was saving me all over again.
