What We Learned This Week

By Sara Libby |
In this space, I’ve written about the disappointment and condescension that comes with being a lady football fan – from the heinous NFL products to the offensive “Football 101 for Ladies” tutorials that appear like clockwork before each Super Bowl.
I’ve talked about how Philip Rivers is not good at his job.
I’ve shared stories upon stories upon stories of the Chargers’ attempts to strong-arm San Diego into forking over hundreds of millions of taxpayer money for a new stadium.
I’ve linked to arguments that high school football should be abolished.