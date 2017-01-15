What We Learned This Week

By Sara Libby |
There’s no easy way to say this.
I’ve always loved Los Angeles more than I love San Diego.
Los Angeles has the most vibrant food scene in the world. Despite its iconic car culture, it has built a visionary mass-transit system. You can run into Jamie Foxx at the dry cleaner. And more than anything, it is a place where big things happen. Sports teams win championships. Hollywood creates the culture we all obsess over. Designers dream up the stuff we’ll all be wearing a few seasons out.
For many people, San Diego’s perks are precisely that it is not like Los Angeles. It’s chill. It’s not choked with traffic. People are real, if imperfect.