What We Learned This Week

By Sara Libby |
Man, those marches.
Even with all the preparation and reports of flights full of women headed to D.C., I was legitimately shocked by the size of the Women’s March crowd in San Diego, and of those around the country.
This week, I spoke with two of the organizers of the San Diego Women’s March for a special podcast episode. Both of them emphasized that the march is only a first, ahem, step if you’re seeking to change the direction government is headed.
So what can you do to make your voice heard on days when there isn’t a massive movement march? I’m glad you asked!