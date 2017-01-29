What We Learned This Week

Hear me out, but a storyline on one of my favorite shows, “Teen Mom 2,” felt especially poignant this week.
In it, one of the young moms wanted to take her kids on vacation. Since she’s no longer with her children’s father, she had to tell him she wanted to bring their daughter to Mexico. He lost his mind. It was clear that Mexico to him was not a real place but a concept — far and foreign from his life. It was not full of real people, only vague danger.
I’ve been thinking a lot about how San Diego and all of us who live here have a certain responsibility to tell the people in our life what the border is really like. It’s not scary or threatening, unless you count trying to navigate the San Ysidro outlet malls around Christmastime. It’s a place that real people must traverse to get on with their real lives.
Nor do people in some communities have many encounters with refugees. Thus, they seem scary. Again, San Diegans have an obligation to tell folks about the Somalis and Iraqis and Mexicans who make up such a big part of our city.