What We Learned This Week

In the Morning Report earlier this week, I noted a disconnect in some of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s rhetoric that’s been making me uncomfortable:
Faulconer is notoriously conflict-averse, but he’s spoken out against (President Donald) Trump, a fellow Republican, multiple times. Yet his criticisms, especially his recent remarks on Trump’s refugee ban, have been relatively muted. Instead of condemning the order for ripping families apart, for example, Faulconer has talked about wanting to protect “commerce” and “culture.”
Faulconer is being more outspoken about the impact of a potential border wall and other immigration actions than some other Republicans, and he deserves credit for that. Yet, the disconnect seemed to grow as the week went on.
This is what the L.A. Times noted in a column on Faulconer this week, during a press conference the mayor held with Tijuana’s mayor: