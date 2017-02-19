What We Learned This Week

I am the only person I know who, unironically and unabashedly, loves Presidents Day.
And not because it’s a free day off, but because I love presidents. It’s always been my thing.
In the first grade, I became so obsessed with presidents that I memorized each one, his full name, and as many facts as I could about their tenures. The teachers caught wind of this, and soon paraded me to the front of several classrooms to recite them all, as the other kids sighed with boredom.
Since then, I’ve dragged friends and family to presidential libraries, amassed a trove of old campaign buttons and somehow even acquired presidential dish towels and several pairs of Jackie-O sunglasses. My best friend threw me a presidential-themed bridal shower, where we played presidential charades. (My friend Annie won by, in drawing President George W. Bush, throwing a shoe at herself.)