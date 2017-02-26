What We Learned This Week

You’ve probably heard by now that Republican congressmen across the country have tried to wave off their increasingly vocal constituents by arguing that any folks who want to engage with them face to face are paid protesters, and therefore, illegitimate.
It is, of course, absurd on its face. America itself was birthed from angry protesters. And waving off concerned citizens as people being paid to agitate discounts the very real sacrifices people make in order to make their voices heard.
But while President Trump and other GOP lawmakers are suddenly talking a lot about paid protesters, efforts to write off any criticism as insincere and thus, unimportant, are not new. And they happen in San Diego all the time.
Often when we write about the school district or charter schools, for example, people have a standard knee-jerk reaction — to point out that one of VOSD’s founders is a backer of charter schools. (It should go without saying, but here I am saying it: VOSD board members don’t tell us what to write. They don’t trick us into writing stories in their favor. We have agreed with them on what we stand for, including a high-quality education for all students.) San Diego Unified often instantly rebuts anything we write with a similar insistence: You’re out to get us!