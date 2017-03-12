What We Learned This Week

I always put this newsletter together backward. I start collecting links to my favorite stories and prospective “line of the week” entries on Monday, collect and summarize the week in VOSD stories on Friday and write this top blurb on Saturday.
Midway through this week, I glanced through all the “What I’m Reading” links and noticed a pretty obvious pattern. A story on women journalists at the New York Times. A story about postpartum depression. An ode to female friendship. A story about sexism in the workplace.
It might have made for a great intentional nod to International Women’s Day – except it wasn’t. Those just happened to be the stories I gravitated toward and that spoke to my experience.
And that is the very subtle, beautiful thing that happens when you hire women – or anyone with a background and set of experiences different from your own.
The result likely won’t be something direct and obvious – say, pussy hats suddenly appearing on everyone’s heads. It will be a thousand quiet moments in which someone recommends a female expert to weigh in on a story, or seeks out a woman for a panel or approaches a story from a different viewpoint than her male colleague might. Any of those decisions, individually, would seem routine. Together, though, they might represent a far different picture than you would have had without women at the table.
Sexism, too, often plays out in ways that are far less obvious than someone calling a coworker a bitch, or someone refusing to hire women at all.
What a lovely heart felt commentary on discrimination! I agree with your friend "can't quite prove" it seems most of this sort of on the job, housing, falls under this type of behavior. And there are costs involved, your co-workers want to keep their job, and you will fond yourself without one- even thought it is down the road - so it is not obvious retaliation fro reporting what is supposed to be protected.
We have all sorts of politically correct HR and politically correct law enforcement but what happens beneath is sometimes the complete opposite. Change is difficult when one to keep all their toys and not share...But we are trying and when someone is willing to give up their job, and their rights because they believe deeply in the law and its principles ...Then change makes a little step forward
A very lovely thought and perhaps resistance is not the answer, but simply hospicing out the old and clearing room for another paradigm