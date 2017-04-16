What We Learned This Week

I would like to donate $

It’s that accountability piece that takes the sausage-making inclusion from just do your job without complaint to oh, here you are doing it.

We recently devoted a whole post to sausage-making, and in that one too, accountability was the ex-factor.

It described how SANDAG improperly withheld damning emails about Measure A until after the November election was over. Information that voters should have had before making a decision was withheld from them.

Officials do sometimes drag their feet or withhold info purposely to sabotage stories. So believe me, I understand journalists’ desires to shame whoever is unhelpful in shedding light on an issue.

It’s only when accountability enters the picture, though, that the routine business of actually reporting the news crosses the line into becoming news itself.

What VOSD Learned This Week

If you thought the saga involving FieldTurf, the company that installed many pricey new fields at schools across San Diego that quickly fell apart, couldn’t get any crazier – welp, think again.

And from brand new fields to old school buildings: Mario Koran mapped the schools that face a greater risk of lead exposure.

San Diego Unified fired up its celebration machine this week over the news that its graduation rate for the class of 2016 was officially 91 percent. We’ve been investigating for months what took place in order for the grad rate to reach such astounding heights – here’s a rundown of how the district got here.

♦♦♦

In the Sacramento Report, Andy Keatts details the ways in which this week’s big Prop. B ruling could reverberate throughout California. On the podcast this week, one of the main proponents of Prop. B said she expects to see other cities take a stab at pension reform now that a court validated the citizens’ initiative approach.

Also in Sacramento news, smaller cities are lining up to oppose Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletchers’s bill to reform the SANDAG board. Gonzalez Fletcher says she’s open to changes but that she won’t be bullied.

♦♦♦

Councilman Chris Ward is pushing to have a greater share of the mayor’s hotel tax hike proposal go toward homelessness efforts.

The neighborhood perhaps most impacted by soaring homelessness has been East Village. There’s a huge building boom going on there, including many housing projects, but almost no office space included. That will make the “live, work, play” vision for the neighborhood hard to pull off.

♦♦♦

Encinitas has always embraced its farming heritage, but pot is putting the city’s love of farming to the test.

♦♦♦

It sounds like public art pieces in not-so-public places will stay inaccessible for the foreseeable future.

What I’m Reading

• Rogelio De La Vega on “Jane the Virgin” is one of my favorite characters on television. This interview with the actor who plays him, Jaime Camil, is delightful too. (NPR)

• U.S. authorities agreed a young Mexican reporter seeking asylum had a credible fear of returning home. He’s being held in prolonged detention anyway. (Texas Tribune)

• Dylan Matthews makes a very strong case: You should give a stranger your kidney. (Vox)

• Arkansas is hoping to carry out seven executions in 10 days. Officials say it won’t just be bad for those being executed, but for the corrections officers who have to carry out the grim task in such a short time. (Wall Street Journal)

• The story behind a letter to Coretta Scott King from the Memphis fire chief, following MLK’s death, clarifying that she would not actually have to pay the ambulance bill they sent her. (Lenny)

• I was out on vacation for the last two weeks, so I initially missed this stunning investigation into a Chicago cop who might have framed more than 50 people for murder. This week, one of the men at the center of the story walked out of prison a free man. (Buzzfeed)

Line of the Week

“Maybe we can commission a third statue of someone reassuring ‘Charging Bull’ that he’s still really great?” – A fake yet perfect reaction to the artist behind Wall Street’s Charging Bull sculpture, who wants the Fearless Girl sculpture near his piece taken down.

Written by Sara Libby

