What We Learned This Week

As he introduced the members of San Diego’s congressional delegation at a Chamber of Commerce panel on Friday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer was at his Kevin Faulconeriest, extolling the reps’ penchant for working together when it matters and embracing a sense of bipartisanship to advance San Diego.

The discussion itself, however, put many of their disagreements on display, particularly when it came to immigration and the border wall.

All of San Diego’s House members did seem to agree on one basic fact: There is already an extensive structure separating the United States from Mexico, the border fence. There are two different schools of thought, however — broken down along party lines — for how the border fence plays into the current debate. Republican Reps. Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter both argued that opposition to the border wall is silly, because the border fence already exists. They both suggested that any objection to the wall is simply a matter of semantics. “Call it whatever you want!” Hunter said. Issa even contended that in voting for funding bills that included construction and upkeep of the fence, all the San Diego members “have already voted for a wall.” Rep. Juan Vargas shot back that he has never, and will never, vote for a measure that funds a border wall.

The Democratic members of the delegation argued the other side of the coin: There’s already a border fence, so why spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a duplicate structure? That seems to be the prevailing sentiment for those who represent the districts that touch the border itself — the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that no members of Congress who represent the actual border, Democrat or Republican, support the border wall.

Cheers in the crowd rose up any time a member of Congress spoke out against the wall. In a room full of many white, conservative businessmen, that is worth noting. San Diego continues to exemplify the disconnect between Republicans in D.C. and those who actually live near the border. Despite that disconnect, though, most leaders still seem willing to speak out against the wall only in economic terms, instead of human ones.

Members of both parties said some stunningly ignorant things about the actual people impacted by President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Issa defended the deplorable practice of ICE agents trolling courthouses for illegal immigrants. It’s a fine practice, he said, because the people at courthouses are criminals. Let that sink in for a moment. Hunter said the only people being deported under Trump are involved in criminal activity here, which we know to be untrue (and wasn’t under Obama). Even Vargas, a Latino Democrat, expressed confidence that ICE officials would stay away from “sensitive areas” like schools and churches. I’m not so sure.